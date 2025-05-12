Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 346.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.67 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.