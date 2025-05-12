Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 1.59. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 339.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

