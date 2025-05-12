Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $17.98 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

