Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,872,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 194,480 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Harrow by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Stock Up 3.4%

HROW stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $59.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

