Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Winmark by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Up 0.6%

WINA stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.54. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $431.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.34.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.