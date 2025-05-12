Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NXRT opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

