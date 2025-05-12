Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 256,389 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after buying an additional 194,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

