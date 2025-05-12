Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PROS by 570.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

