Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sable Offshore by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 177,971 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SOC opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $32.33.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

