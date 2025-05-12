Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13,950.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of SIBN opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 38,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $661,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,818.44. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,216 shares of company stock worth $841,138 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

