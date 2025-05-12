Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,285,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $30,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 115,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 66,962 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.