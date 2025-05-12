Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $159.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.