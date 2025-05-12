Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Weis Markets Trading Down 0.0%

WMK stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

