Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,499,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 799,244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

