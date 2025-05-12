Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 280,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,220.20. This represents a 60.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.12 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.