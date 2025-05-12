Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 31,926 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 264,976 shares during the period.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

