Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COUR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

