Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,308,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,352,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oxford Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $53.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.85 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

