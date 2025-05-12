Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in InMode by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.46 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.21 million. InMode had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 45.91%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

