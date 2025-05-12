Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.18 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

