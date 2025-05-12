Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 573 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at $328,779.36. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,935.20. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.97 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

