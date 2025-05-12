Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $126,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

