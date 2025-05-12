Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 802 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Worthington Steel by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

