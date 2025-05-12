Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 861.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

