Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 68,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $72.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

