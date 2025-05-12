Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.84. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.