Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Price Performance

FBMS opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

