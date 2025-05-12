WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of WaFd worth $26,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in WaFd by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WAFD. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Price Performance

WaFd stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.