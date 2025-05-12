Waldencast (WALD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDGet Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waldencast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.