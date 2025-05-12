Waldencast (WALD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waldencast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.