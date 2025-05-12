Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Warby Parker Trading Down 4.8%

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

WRBY stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 2.01. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

