WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim purchased 11,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,628.76. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEBTOON Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,897,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,862,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,404.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 523,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 488,779 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,033,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares during the period.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

