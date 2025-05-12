Wedbush Has Positive Outlook of The GEO Group Q3 Earnings

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEO. Jones Trading lowered their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The GEO Group stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

