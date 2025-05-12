Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Onestream from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Onestream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OS

Onestream Trading Up 7.1%

OS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. Onestream’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onestream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onestream

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Onestream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Onestream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onestream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Onestream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Onestream by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.