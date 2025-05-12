Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $149.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.04.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $156.55 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $670,565,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,206,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

