Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.