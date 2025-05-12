Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$52.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.67.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
Featured Stories
