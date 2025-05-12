Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,482 Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 271.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSBD. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,079.44. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

PSBD opened at $12.37 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $403.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

