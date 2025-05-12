Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,826 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of GO opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

