What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for BLFS Q3 Earnings?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $239,946.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 309,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,992.16. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,400. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.