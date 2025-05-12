What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Acushnet Q2 Earnings?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,097,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after buying an additional 80,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $62,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

