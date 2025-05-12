What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AMD Q2 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

