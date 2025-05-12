What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Q3 Earnings?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $46.26 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $841.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.95 million.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.12 per share, with a total value of $32,284.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. This represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.