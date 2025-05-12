What is William Blair’s Forecast for SERA Q1 Earnings?

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of SERA opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 7,357.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 873,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 585,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

