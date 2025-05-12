Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Shares of WPM opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

