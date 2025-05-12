William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $195.34 on Monday. Assurant has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 156,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,475,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 607,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

