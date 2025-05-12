William Blair Boosts Earnings Estimates for Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Remitly Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Remitly Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Remitly Global’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $793,963.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,776,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,486,757.65. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Remitly Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Remitly Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Remitly Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

