William Blair Has Negative Forecast for BRC Q2 Earnings

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

BRCC has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

BRCC opened at $1.63 on Monday. BRC has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRC by 325.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

