William Blair Has Negative Outlook of Korro Bio Q2 Earnings

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korro Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($12.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($13.46) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($12.85) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Korro Bio from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,870,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Korro Bio by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Korro Bio by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 80,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

