William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for MaxCyte Earnings

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. MaxCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,392,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,476 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,230,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 890,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

