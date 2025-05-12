William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Middleby Earnings

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

